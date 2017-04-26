Don't panic, but one of the most iconic elements in 'Titanic' almost didn't make the cut.

Can you imagine James Cameron’s 1997 classic Titanic without Leonardo DiCaprio or Kate Winslet?

What about if you just, I don’t know, ERASED the most iconic song in history from its soundtrack?

Yes, we’re talking about Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On and we just found out that it was almost cut from the film.

And we’re a little bit traumatised.

A new biography about Sherry Lansing, the former CEO of Paramount Pictures, one of the studios behind the Oscar-winning film, has revealed that soothing flute intro and Celine's powerful vocals almost never saw the light of day.

An excerpt from the book, released to The Hollywood Reporter, claims that in the midst of the movie's well-documented budget, filming and post-production dramas, Lansing had just one reservation.

She thought the inclusion of Dion's emotional ballad was...well, a little bit lame.