From laundry to groceries: 13 easy household hacks for living more sustainably.

When it comes to living sustainably, it can be hard to know where to start.

Plastic packaging covers supermarket shelves like a heat rash, recycling is harder than a game of go fish, and don’t even get me started on fast fashion.

But it doesn't have to be hard.

Watch: 7 eco-friendly habits that aren't so green... Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Here are some back-to-basics tips that will help the planet, and won't break the bank.

1. Plastic-free periods.

Before you keep scrolling, hear me out.

It takes on average 400 years for a pad or tampon to break down in landfill, many often ending up in our oceans. Yikes.

Just like no two periods are the same, everyone tackles a plastic-free period differently. From moon cups to period undies, there are so many options now that there's really no excuse. (Check out what the Mamamia team had to say about period undies here.)

2. Get your compost on.

Looking to be sustainable in one swoop? Composting is the way to do it.

40 per cent of the average household bin is made up of organic matter that could be composted.

If you don’t have any space (or don’t want your own backyard compost bin) download the ShareWaste app. It connects you with your neighbours who have a bin or worm farm and are hungry for scraps.