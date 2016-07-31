The 10 commandments of successful op shopping.

Never Ever Pay Retail blogger Hannah Klose shares her tips for always finding treasure amongst the trash.

1. Plan your itinerary.

Especially if you’re shopping on a Saturday when most op shop volunteers like to have an early mark. Start with the ones that close first and go from there. Click here to find the op shops around you.

2. Research.

Flick through a fashion magazine so you have your head in the game. Have an idea of what prints, fabrics, garments, bric-a-brac or haberdashery you ‘need’ before you get there.

Watch: Three ways with your new op shop scarf. (Post continues after video.)

3. Cash is king.

Not all op shops have made it into the 21st century, so remember to collate all your shrapnel.

4. Find a thrifty wingwoman to drag along.

It’s not as fun without one.

Image: Never Ever Pay Retail

5. Dress code.

Wear something easy to get changed in and out of to save on time. Avoid buttons at all costs! I usually wear a dress and slip on shoes for a ninja shopping experience.