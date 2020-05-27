'Shave your junk with men's razors.' 16 things I've never forgotten about working as an escort.

Wash your expensive lingerie

You pull the set of lingerie you spent three bookings worth of money on out of the washing machine. It was white lace and now it’s the colour of old gym socks. The lace has pilled and greyed from the black sock you didn’t notice.

F*CK, you scream, into the empty apartment. Your cat stares at you.

Go to the supermarket and get a plastic bucket. If you don’t have one, you can use the tin container that comes with your rice cooker, which you do for several years because you never make rice anyway.

You get a capful of wool wash and a nail scrubbing brush and you separate the reds, whites and blacks and hand wash them in your rice cooker bowl.

Use the nail scrubber on the crotches of your expensive lingerie to get rid of girl cum and fake tan and period stains from when your sponge leaked.

On the tough ones, apply a paste of Napisan for colours and let it sit. Don’t put them on your communal clothesline because your pervert neighbour will steal them to jack off into. Drape them over the couch in your apartment and let the central heating do its job.

When a client rapes you

Sit at the bottom of your shower and let the water pound down on your back. Try to imagine the night washing off you and going down the drain like your friend said.

You can still feel it, the weight of that body bearing down on you, holding you in place.

The memory shifts, you second-guess yourself. Was I raped, you think, or am I imagining things? A memory of something you read, about the further you are away from the woman dragged down the alley by a stranger, the less credible you become.

Sit at the bottom of the shower and try to cry but you can’t. You have learnt now that you have to keep going on because if you let this break you every time you’d never work again.

Sit at the bottom of the shower and think about your ex-boyfriend and wish he was here right now to fold you into your bed and remind you that not all men are evil.

Sit at the bottom of the shower and wrap your arms around your naked thighs and curl into a tight little ball and try to come back into your body.

Sit at the bottom of the shower until you can stand again.

This is an extract from Come, A Memoir by Rita Therese published by Allen and Unwin and available in all good bookstores.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.