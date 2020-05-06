Marnie's family of four lives in a tiny home that's smaller than their swimming pool.

In November 2017, Dan and Marnie Prowse moved out of their beachcomber home in Sydney’s southern suburbs, and moved into a 32 square metre tiny house.

The couple, who have two young daughters together, made the decision to rent out their original home and build their dream tiny house in the backyard in the hopes of living a simpler life.

“Before we moved in, we were in the rat race,” Marnie recalled, speaking to Mamamia.

“We were working all the time, our eldest daughter was in and out of daycare, it was just so busy.

“We decided that we needed a change of lifestyle.”