Will this app revolutionise sex and dating for straight people?

By LUCY ORMONDE

“Tinder said we’d make beautiful kids, so let’s go for drinks before we make Australia’s Next Top Model.”

That’s the message a girlfriend of mine received from a prospective date when she recently signed up for the dating app everyone’s talking about. And no, I’m not lying.

Welcome to the world of dating in 2013, where pickup lines are less “Heaven must be missing an angel” and more “have you ever been with a submissive before?”

If you’ve never heard of Tinder then WHERE HAVE YOU BEEN? it’s about time you did.

Because everyone’s Tindering. Apparently. And if you’re single, or think there’s reason to believe you could be sometime in the future, here’s what you need to know.

Tinder has been hailed as the “fuss-free” app that is revolutionising the dating world. And if the number of people who are using it is anything to go by; then it might just be working.

The way it operates (or at least, here’s my understanding of it) is that you sign up using your existing Facebook profile. The app then pulls data from your page to create a new Tinder profile that includes a few photos (of your choice), your age and the number of mutual friends and mutual interests you have with any person who views your Tinder profile.

Tinder then matches you to other users geographically – similar to the way other dating apps like Blendr and Grindr do. As users’ profiles pop up on your screen, you simply swipe the phone to the right if you ‘like’ and to the left if you don’t.

When two people independently like each other’s profiles, the app generates an “it’s a match” message and allows the users to start chatting and, you know, possibly fall in love.

According to research subjects (AKA friends) who are using Tinder, it’s the mutual friend aspect that makes the app so very appealing. That’s because it allows them to phone said mutual friend (Who Wants to Be a Millionaire style) and check whether or not the person they’re chatting to is in fact a serial killer (or has a psycho ex).