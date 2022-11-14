After an "ugly divorce", Tina Arena met a man called Vincent Mancini. They've been in love ever since.

Every album in Tina Arena's career has gone Gold, Platinum or Multi-Platinum.

She's won 15 ARIA Awards; made it into the ARIA Hall of Fame and sang The Flame at the Opening Ceremony of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games – the highest-rated TV telecast in Australian history.

But Italian-born Arena is more than just a beautiful voice. In fact, her story is a dazzling mix of warming and tragic.

In 1995, the singer-songwriter married her then-manager Ralph Carr. And right from the words 'I do', things were never quite right.

She writes in her autobiography Now I Can Dance that her family encouraged her to be a "runaway bride" on her wedding day. This was after she had a disagreement with her husband, who wasn't happy at her refusal to sell their wedding photos to a magazine.

They split up after just two years, Arena told Mia Freedman, despite the fact that their divorce wasn't finalised until 1999.

"My first experience [with marriage] was disgraceful," Arena said. "And poorly treated under Australian law, because of what I went through financially... I went back to zero after 25 years of work... I found myself getting lost. I had a very ugly divorce."

And ugly it was. Arena said she was "humiliated" and "bullied" during that time, saying the whole experience was "deeply disturbing".

Since 2000, she has been with a new long-term partner. French-born Vincent Mancini, with whom she shares a son, Gabriel, 17.

And while they haven't yet tied the knot on paper, the couple's bond transcends that of a standard relationship.

"I’ve been married to a beautiful man [Vincent] for years 'behind the church,'" Arena explained to Freedman. "Vince always said 'yeah we're married, behind the church'."

Tina Arena and Vincent Mancini. Image: Getty.