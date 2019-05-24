–With AAP.

1. “Daddy, I love you.” The moment before a father allegedly killed his five children.

Moments before her father allegedly wrapped his hands around her neck, Merah said her final words: “Daddy, I love you.”

The eight-year-old, along with her four younger siblings, one-year-old Abigail, two-year-old Gabriel, six-year-old Nahtahn and seven-year-old Elias, were killed, their badly decomposing bodies dumped off a dirt road in a remote Alabama forest.

Their father Timothy Jones Jr, a 37-year-old computer software engineer, is facing the death penalty for their alleged murders in 2014.

Jones has admitted to all five murders but has pleaded not guilty by way of insanity, claiming “undiagnosed schizophrenia”.

Today, we heard audio of an interview Timothy Jones Jr. did with law enforcement shortly after his arrest. I went LIVE outside the Lexington County Courthouse to talk about what was said on the tape. pic.twitter.com/VGB9ntvnit — Tim Scott (@TimScottTV) May 17, 2019

Prosecutors alleged Jones killed six-year-old Nahtahn first after the boy damaged an electrical outlet inside their mobile home on August 28, 2014, then killed Merah after he realised she had witnessed his death.

The court heard Merah’s final words to her father as he strangled her were “Daddy, I love you”.

Elias died next, then Jones wrapped a belt around the necks of Gabriel, two, and Abigail, one, and choked them to death, prosecutors said.

Jones then stuffed their bodies into garbage bags before loading them into his SUV and driving around four states for more than a week. He eventually dumped the bags in a remote forest.

The next day, at a routine traffic stop is Mississippi, Jones was arrested after a police officer noticed the smell of dead bodies coming from his vehicle.