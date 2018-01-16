In solidarity with Time's Up, Timothée Chalamet gave away his salary for a Woody Allen film.

Timothée Chalamet is winning hearts far and wide after he announced that he would be donating his salary from his role in Woody Allen’s Rainy Day in New York to Time’s Up, The LGBT Centre in New York, and RAINN (the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network).

The 22 year old actor has earned critical acclaim in his recent roles in feminist-hit Lady Bird and Call Me By Your Name, however has received criticism for starring in Woody Allen’s latest film, the upcoming A Rainy Day in New York.



The director of films like Annie Hall (1977), Midnight in Paris (2011) and Blue Jasmine (2013), Allen has been accused of sexually abusing his estranged adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, claims that Farrow has been public about since 2014.

Woody Allen has consistently denied these allegations.

LISTEN: Mia on #MeToo: “The act of doing something publicly does make a difference”. Me Too explained. Post continues after audio.



Chalamet took to Instagram, joining his co-stars Rebecca Hall and Griffin Hall, and stated that, without voiding his contractual obligations, he doesn’t “want to profit from [his] work on the film” cementing his stance on the Time’s Up and #metoo movements that have led to a wave of sexual harassment allegations in Hollywood finally coming to the fore.

“I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve,” wrote the actor.

A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet) on Jan 15, 2018 at 8:51pm PST

While Hollywood, and the world at large, is still coming to terms with the moments shift that calls out perpetrators of sexual harassment, Chalamet’s action is the work of a true ally.

By publicly stating his change in perception, and bucking the pressure to be a “young actor trying to walk in the footsteps of more seasoned actors I admire,” he swiftly reminds us of the important age old adage that actions truly do speak louder than words.

LISTEN: The Year That Was #MeToo. Tracey Spicer joins Holly Wainwright and Rachel Corbett to deep dive on why the #metoo movement has kick-started a new way of thinking worldwide.

