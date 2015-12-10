Not since 1986 have we seen a woman named as Person of the Year.

This year’s Time Magazine Person of the Year joins a list of just four women ever to grace the prestigious magazine cover.

German chancellor Angela Merkel has been named by the magazine for her role in Europe’s crises over migration and Greek debt.

Mrs Merkel had provided “steadfast moral leadership in a world where it is in short supply”, editor Nancy Gibbs wrote.

Merkel is only the fourth woman to ever be named Person of the Year, after Time opened up the contest to women in 1936. Until 1999, the title was actually Man of the Year.

When Corazon Aquino, the first woman president of the Philippines graced the cover in 1986 she was called a “Woman of the Year” with a parenthetical: (Man of the Year).

Only three other women besides Merkel have held the title individually in the history of Time’s publication: Wallis Simpson in 1936, Elizabeth II in 1952, and Aquino

A group of women – Cynthia Cooper of Worldcom, Coleen Rowley of the FBI and Sherron Watkins from Enron – represented whistleblowers were crowned Persons of the Year in 2001.

Take a look back at the events that made Angela Merkel TIME's Person of the Year https://t.co/5YQQFo2Y3A https://t.co/9rRcGGeIqN — TIME.com (@TIME) December 9, 2015

Angela Merkel, 61, who grew up in East Germany before the country was reunited, has led Germany since 2005.

“Merkel had already emerged as the indispensable player in managing Europe’s serial debt crises; she also led the West’s response to Vladimir Putin’s creeping theft ofUkraine,” Time editor Nancy Gibbs said in a statement.