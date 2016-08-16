It's called the "Time Bomb" and it's taking millennials nowhere.

Dating with an ‘end date’. Neither of you think it’s going to work. It’s casual. You’re both busy. The arrangement between you might look, feel, sound like a relationship… But it’s not. Because it won’t last and you both know that. There are zero expectations.

Maybe there’s an actual end date. One of you is moving. There is no way the other is following.

Maybe it’s more of an unspoken end date. You don’t speak about the future, because you both know there won’t be one.

It’s been dubbed the “Time Bomb” and it’s a prevailing dating trend in the millennial generation.

(Of course it’s Millennials – no other generation, it seems, has been so terrified of commitment.)

It’s when people continue to date, across months or even years, but neither partner has any intention of the ‘relationship’ lasting.

There are number of benefits to “Time Bomb” dating.

YOU come first.

Your career, your busy-ness, is on hold for no one.

Because your relationship status is non-existent, you can fit your not-partner-but-person-you-are-seeing around your schedule without the risk of a tear-down argument, or days of cold shoulders.

This might sound particularly selfish. But remember, both of you have the end date. Both of you know it’s a “Time Bomb”. You’re really just keeping each other company between outings. Practically doing each other a favour… Right?

When did you know your partner was the one? Post continues below video.

Sure, you might consider ending this ‘arrangement’ straight up. It’s not going anywhere after all. But what are the alternatives? An online profile full of awkward photos from 2014? Swiping fingers? Weird conversations with strangers wanting sex?