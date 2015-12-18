Tim Robards is kind of a big deal in Germany.

Image: Getty.

Tim Robards is something of a household name here in Australia, but it seems he’s on his way to becoming a star in Germany too. Only this time, the fame has nothing to do with his love life.

The former reality TV star plays cover boy on not one but two editions of Men’s Health in Germany — the January 2016 issue and a special Collector’s Edition.

And, just as every episode of The Bachelor opened with a shot of Robards topless in, near, or gazing out at a body of water, the chiropractor appears on the cover emerging from a pool with his toned muscles on display. Because of course.

The catalyst for the 33-year-old's new-found global recognition is his training program and app, The Robards Method — and he's pretty damn chuffed with how it's been received.

"Health is not just an issue here in Oz, so making a difference worldwide is my goal and it's great to see the benefits of simple exercise progressions gaining momentum internationally," he wrote on Instagram.

"'There's a reason why body-weighted exercises are tipped to be the biggest trend of 2016... Because as we learn more about our bodies we're realising that's exactly where we need to start!"

According to the website, the Robards Method (TRM) is dedicated to "simplifying the approach to optimal health so you can live an inspired, fun and energised life".

