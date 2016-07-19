Meet Tiffany Trump, the internet-famous other daughter of Donald Trump.

She has the same last name as one of the most prolific, vocal presidential candidates the world has ever seen.

Today, she is the headline speaker at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in the US.

So, who is Tiffany Trump, and why haven’t we heard about her?

She is Donald Trump’s daughter, and she has managed to stay out of the spotlight during most of her father’s presidential campaign.

But while Tiffany has shied away from a presence on the campaign trail, she has not been so shy when it comes to social media and fame.

The 22-year-old has 158,000 followers on Instagram that follow her from pool to ski slope to pool.

Here’s what you need to know about Tiffany Trump: