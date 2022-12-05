Tia-Clair Toomey is the fittest woman in the world. She struggled to embrace her muscles.



Earlier this year, Toomey, who has gone on to release an autobiography, qualified for the Winter Olympics in bobsleigh.

However, she later missed out on selection by the Australian team.

As she looks to the future, it seems she's considering if she will compete in another CrossFit games and try to take out the win for a seventh year in the row, after the 2022 games were suspected to be her last.

"I know that there’s a bit of speculation and there’s a lot of conversation about how this was my last year in CrossFit. And truthfully, I definitely thought that throughout the season; after such an emotional rollercoaster with bobsled and how the criteria and the selection process went down for the Olympics this year, going straight into CrossFit and trying to get through the season, it was a very tiring and emotional season," she told Women's Health.

However, the 29-year-old said there is a part of her that thinks "Why not do another year?"

"I just need to make sure that when I sign up to the season, that I have that fire and that desire, because I know regardless of what I’m going to do, I’m going to put the work in and I’m going to make sure I stand up on top of that podium at the end of the season."

