Tia-Clair Toomey is the fittest woman in the world. She struggled to embrace her muscles.

Tia-Clair Toomey is the fittest woman in the world.
It's a title she's held for the past six years.
The 29-year-old Aussie most recently defended it when she won the 2022 CrossFit Games earlier this year in August.
"I dedicate so much of my time to this sport," she told the ABC.
"[It's great] to be able to showcase the hard work, what my team and I have been able to do all season long, even years before."
At the time, Toomey dominated the competition - which tests athletes across 13 events including weightlifting, sprint and swimming - to become the most decorated athlete in CrossFit history.
And in true Aussie style, she celebrated her win with a shoey on the world stage.
Top Comments