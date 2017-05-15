"I watched her disintegrate." Mum recalls daughter's final plea in thunderstorm asthma.

The family called for an ambulance and were told one was on the way, but the family's anxious wait soon stretched to 30 minutes. As Hope's conditioned worsened, the family continued to make calls to triple-0.

Despite the fact a hospital was just a six minute drive away, the family was told to stay put and wait for help to arrive.

20-year-old Hope was at home when she began struggling for breath. Her family called for an ambulance & were told it had been dispatched. pic.twitter.com/fvtni7qvOq — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) May 14, 2017

"The hardest part for me as a mum is I had that chance of saving my daughter's life taken away from me," Danielle said.

"Had I been told that an ambulance wasn't in the vicinity, it wasn't dispatched, they had none left, I would have put her in that car in a heartbeat.

"I would have had her at that hospital, which is about six minutes away, and she would still be here with us today.

"I have to live with that guilt because she asked me to help her, and I didn't help her."