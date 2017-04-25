Tuesday's news in 5 minutes.

1. A three-year-old boy has died after a car window closed on his neck.
A three-year-old boy has died in the US after an electric car window closed on his neck, KTVU News reports.
Everton Isay Romero Romero was pronounced dead on Friday at a Nebraska hospital. Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl confirmed the little boy never regained consciousness after the window closed on him on April 15.
Everton was waiting in the car outside a store near where he lived. His mum had left the rear window down, and it’s unclear how the window was activated.
Investigators were unable to determine how long the window had been closed on Everton’s neck before he was found.
Kracl told reporters that no autopsy had been performed on the little boy because there was “no evidence any law was violated” in the incident.
The boy’s mother “acted appropriately the entire time” and will not be investigated over his death.
2. Former Sydney dance teacher jailed after he was caught with child abuse material.
Warning: This story contains details of child abuse and may be triggering for some readers.
