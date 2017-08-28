Monday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Majority of religious Australians to vote ‘yes’ for marriage equality, poll finds.

The latest independent poll commissioned by The Equality Campaign reveals the majority of Australians who are members of the largest religious groups across the nation intend to vote ‘YES’ in support of marriage equality, a press release from the campaign group revealed.

This comes a day after a mass marriage ceremony, held as part of a ‘vote yes’ rally, drew up to 20,000 people in Melbourne on Sunday – an event that saw speeches from comedians and politicians in support of marriage equality.

According to The Equality Campaign, polls carried out by Newgate Research showed 66 per cent of Catholic Australians would vote ‘yes’, along with 67 per cent of Australians from non-Christian religions and 59 per cent of Australians from a diverse group of Christian churches including Uniting, Anglican and Church of England.

The poll also revealed 79 per cent of non-religious Australians surveyed said they would vote ‘YES’ to allowing same sex couples to marry.

2. The reason behind Jay Z and Beyonce’s baby names Rumi and Sir have finally been explained.