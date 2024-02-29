When Lisa Taddeo created the TV series Three Women, she embraced the sex scenes Hollywood usually rejects.

There’s a moment in episode two of the new 10-part television adaptation of Lisa Taddeo’s bestselling book Three Women that literally took my breath away.

If you’re not across this non-fiction masterpiece, which has been adapted into a new series on Stan, here’s what you need to know.

The book centers on the lives of three women: Lina, a midwestern stay-at-home mum whose husband won’t kiss her on the mouth even though she yearns for intimacy; Sloane, a rich, strikingly beautiful restaurateur whose husband likes to watch her have sex with other men; and Maggie, who after going public about an alleged inappropriate relationship she had with her high school teacher, is processing the ways in which it has shaped her life since.

(The teacher, Aaron Knodel, was tried in North Dakota on five felony charges in 2015, of which he was acquitted of three, with two other charges dismissed without prejudice).

But back to that gasp-worthy on-screen moment.

In it, unhappily married Lina embarks on a one-night stand with an old high school flame she has tracked down on Facebook.

It’s a very explicit sex scene set in a seedy hotel room in which you see a down-the-barrel shot of a fully-erect penis.

“There’s a lot of full frontal male nudity and one of the reasons for this is because we don't have enough of it, we have more female nudity,” said Taddeo simply, speaking to Mamamia from her Connecticut home.