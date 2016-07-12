Those Two Girls: When mothers plan an escape from the house.

There are a lot of things you might compare motherhood to.

It’s like being in a war zone. It’s like being kidnapped. It’s like a holiday from reality (although we’re not sure we believe those people).

Regardless of your view on motherhood, you might have noticed a certain Stockholm Syndrome starting to develop the more time you spend with your children over the school holidays. You know, the one where you feel like it’s impossible to leave the house?

When mothers of young children do get a chance to get out and about, it often feels like an illicit escape.

And if you ask Those Two Girls…. that’s exactly what it is.