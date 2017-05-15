Australian fashion week just gave us one of the most diverse runway shows yet.

Something unexpected happened at the Thomas Puttick show at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Australia this morning.

No, a model didn’t fall over, Bella Hadid didn’t make a surprise appearance nor did we see Imogen Anthony walk the runway in a bikini made entirely of sand – although that has all happened in the past.

This time, we’re talking about the good kind of surprise.

The emerging luxury womenswear designer eschewed models for muses for his 2017 Resort show, presenting what may just be one of the most diverse runways we've seen.

There were people of all backgrounds, skin colours and ages, each with one thing in common - they had inspired Puttick in some way.

Listen: Christie Brinkley says she's battling ageism with this cover shot. Post continues after audio.

His muses on the runway included scholar and Federal Member of Parliament Dr Anne Aly, charity founder Aminata Conteh-Biger, stylist, blogger for over 50s and supermodel in her first show in over 30 years Yvonne Tozzi, Lynn Staton, a graphic designer and community acitivist and Isobel Blomfield, a paralegal and documentary maker.

"It's great to wear clothes for women over 50 and remind people we're not dead yet," 60 year old Tozzi, who's daughter Cheyenne is also a model, said ahead of the show.