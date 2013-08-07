Why schools should ban running

This is why I agree with schools banning running.

Meet my son Philip. And meet his smashed teeth.

I was merely weeks into a new job when I received a call from his school saying Philip had fallen and landed on his face, smashing his teeth. I ran to the nearest bus stop hoping it wasn't as bad as it sounded.

The damage was extensive.

He'd smashed three of his front, adult teeth. To make matters worse, Philip's teeth had been almost perfect.

This is why I can understand the actions of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic primary school in Earlwood, Sydney.

The school has banned children from running in the front quad in the morning and evening drop-off and pick-up periods. Principal Maria Ross said it's part of the school's duty of care. While the school has restrictions on where and when their student's can run, she reminded angry parents that the school has a massive grass playground where they can run to their heart's content during recess and lunch.

She said, "Running goes on every lunchtime and playtime. But when children arrive in the morning there is a different process."

It's because of the groups of parents and students who congregate at the small front area of the school that there has been safety concern and there have been several occasions that students have knocked other students over while running and playing.

I would ask those angry parents to have a good look at my son's ruined mouth.

A few years earlier before Philip damaged his teeth at school, he'd had dental surgery to remove some of his milk teeth and since then, we'd been diligent with his brushing and flossing.The dental surgery had cost thousands of dollars. The reason his teeth had been in such a bad state were threefold:

* Due to his severe food allergies to egg and nuts I'd gotten into the habit of handing him his favourite lollies every time he wasn't able to share in an egg and nut filled treat. Unfortunately I'd chosen chewy lollies when I should have chosen softer ones;