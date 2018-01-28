There's a third Franco brother you've probably never heard of.

*** VERY IMPORTANT FRANCO NEWS*** So, it turns out there’s a third Franco brother. Yep, the family that brought us James Franco and Dave Franco have done it again. LISTEN: The Mamamia Out Loud team give their weekly recommendations on everything you should watch and listen to this weekend. Post continues after. His name is Tom, he’s 37, and he’s an artist and the founder of the Firehouse Art Collective in Berkely, California. Here’s some photos of him from his mum’s Twitter and Instagram feed. We love your work, Betsy.
