REVIEW: The latest Fisher-Price toy that keeps kids active indoors.

My daughter Summer is massively into her sport. After a wonderful season of summer nippers, the cooler months have seen my six-year-old running around on the soccer field, learning new skills and burning her bountiful amounts of energy.

What I didn’t realise was that along with winter soccer comes the wash-outs. Unlike they used to do in my childhood days (the old rain, hail or shine rule), the council is very quick to shut down the fields forcing all activity to come to a halt, often 2-3 weeks at a time.

Any parent of an active child will understand exactly what a rainy day inside means – a bored, often irritated child who just wants to play and run around. It’s like keeping a rat in a cage! On the flipside they can also take a liking to lounging around watching TV or complaining about the aforementioned boredom. Predicting which way they will go is near impossible.

Much to my delight, I got to bring home Fisher-Price's Think & Learn Smart Cycle for Summer to try out. The bike gives kids (aged three to six) the ability to move, play and learn all at the same time, all while interacting with educational games on a screen. So did it save Summer's rainy day blues? Let's test it out.

Just like a lot of toys, there is some construction required to get the Smart Cycle up and running but it's very self-explanatory thanks to the information leaflet and the humble screwdriver. The buttons, joystick and display stickers were already in their places and all in all the build only took hubby about 10 minutes in total.

Summer is considered tall for her age and thankfully, due to the adjustable padded seat, hubby made sure that she could sit comfortably on the bike and pedal freely. He also attached the tablet holder at the front safely secure the iPad. What's great is that the holder is adjustable to fit other sized tablets so we aren't just restricted to the Apple kind.