"Never feel embarrassed. We don't judge." 12 things your pharmacist wants you to know.

A trip to the pharmacy can be daunting AF. Sometimes you're in and out, and other times you're stuck in an aisle like an absolute dingus, comparing labels and ingredients and feeling like you need a science degree. Or if you're anything like us, you're slipping in with an expired prescription and hoping the person behind the counter won't notice (they did).

Watch: Just on the whole ingredients thing, here's some gross ingredients hidden in your cosmetics. You'll never look at your moisturiser the same. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

It can be A LOT. And sometimes you end up feeling all weird and embarrassed when you don't know what the hell you're doing or what you're actually looking for. (Is it just a rash? Or is it fungal? OMG IT'S TOTALLY FUNGAL).

That, my friends, is when you should make your cute little way to a pharmacist/drug wizard. They know ALL of the stuff! And despite what you might think about Linda always looking too busy for your silly questions, pharmacists always want to help - and chances are, they know the answer.

Cause it's pervy finding out all the things we're probably doing wrong, we spoke to Elyse Burraston, a pharmacist in Brisbane, and asked her to lay it all out. (Spoiler: she did. She really did).

From how to get the most out of your prescription meds to what you should avoid at all costs, here's a list of everything your pharmacist wants you to know.

1. Generic medicines are just as good as branded medicines.

Image: Giphy