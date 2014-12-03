9 things you should never say to a person who just cut their hair.

Image via Thinkstock.

I’ve had two very disappointing reactions to my last two haircuts. And while I like to think I’m not a vain person, it’s a massive blow to a girl’s confidence when you arrive home post-appointment and are met with questions like “when are you going to grow your hair again?” and “couldn’t they have done your roots?”

Oof.

Since I’m not the only one who has experienced Post Traumatic Salon Disappointment (PTSD), behold the 9 worst things to say to someone who just cut their hair. For those times you know you didn’t get the haircut you wanted, but you don’t need your friends / family or colleagues to point it out. YET THEY DO.

Watch: Brittany’s top three hacks for fighting frizz. (Post continues after video.)

1. It’s um, different.

2. Well, at least you have the face to pull it off.

Is that meant to be a compliment?

3. You got your haircut!

4. It looks…. (long pause) great.

5. Oh...wow.

6. How long is it going to take to grow back?

7. Oh, but I loved your red/blonde/brown hair...

8. I don't know why you like your hair short.

I don't know why I'm even friends with you.

9. Don't worry, it will grow back.

Or nothing. THEY SAY NOTHING.

Which is worse, because it suddenly dawns on you that you just spent three hours and $300 in the salon to look EXACTLY the same.

What's the worst thing someone has said to you after a haircut?

Speaking of haircuts... check out these gorgeous before and after shots from our The Chop series:

Simone Anderton

Simone Anderton

Paula Joye

Paula Joye

Margeaux Scarf

Margeaux Scarf

Matilda Rudd

Matilda Rudd

Mia Freedman

Mia Freedman

Jo Abi

Jo Abi

Jess Haggie

Jess Haggie

Jenny Hoang

Jenny Hoang

Jamila Rizvi

Jamila Rizvi

Jacqui Porter

Jacqui Porter

Helena McGeorge

Helena McGeorge

Fazlunisa Sheik

Fazlunisa Sheik

Carmela

Carmela

Caitlin Stower

Caitlin Stower

Bea Grattan-Smith