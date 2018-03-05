'A list of all the crazy sh*t I've Googled since becoming a mum.'

What did parents do in the pre-Google age? How did they cope without it? What would I have done if I’d been born in the 1800s? It’s a terrifying question that makes me shudder a little bit… Aside from the absence of indoor plumbing, severe lack of rights for women and… I don’t know, dysentery?

It just seems like it was a bad time for everyone.

Thankfully, we are children of the internet, and there are many, many people changing the world with its incredible technological potential. Me? I’m just learning how to parent via my trusty old search engine.

A post shared by Jess || Mama to Everly & cats (@allabouteverly) on Jan 9, 2018 at 3:19pm PST

What are some of the weirdest things you’ve Googled since becoming a parent? Here’s a peek in to my journey…

And don’t lie, I know you’ve all got some of these in your search history​ too.

Baby search history:

– Is baby constipated?

​- Suppository

– Coffee while breastfeeding

– Can baby get addicted to caffeine?