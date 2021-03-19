Four things you didn't know about Stan's chilling true-crime drama Manhunt: Deadly Games.

On July 27, 1996, security guard Richard Jewell discovered a backpack containing three elaborate pipe bombs at the Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

He immediately called the police and directed as many people away from the area as he could before the bomb exploded.

Richard Jewell was initially hailed as a hero until the FBI turned their attention to him and started to believe that he had in fact orchestrated the entire event and this information was leaked to the media.

These real-life events provide the basis for Stan's chilling true-crime series Manhunt: Deadly Games, which chronicles the deadly bombing at the Olympic Games and the complex manhunt for the real bomber, Eric Rudolph, that followed.

Here are four things you didn't know about Stan's true-crime drama Manhunt: Deadly Games.

1. Before starring in Manhunt: Deadly Games, Cameron Britton was most famous for playing a chilling serial killer.

Actor Cameron Britton perfectly brings the character of Richard Jewell to life in Stan's brilliant series Manhunt: Deadly Games but his break-out TV role looked very different.

Cameron first made his mark in the TV series Mindhunter thanks to his menacing performance as real-life serial killer Edmund Kemper.

In stark contrast to his Mindhunter role, the character of wrongly accused security guard Richard Jewell, who is heroic but also socially awkward, required a whole different type of preparation.

"I've played some dark characters, but this was the hardest shoot to get through," he said of the role. "Usually when I play a character, I focus on their strengths. I think most actors do, when you're building a character, you focus on their strengths. But with Jewell, I focused on his doubts, and I think that leads to some pretty heavy places.

2. The Centennial Olympic Park bombing scene took very two intense weeks of filming to bring to life.

Richard Jewell actor Cameron Britton said the iconic scene was "surreal" to film and one of the most emotionally taxing parts of bringing the TV series to life.

"They built this set with such great detail that you not only felt you were at the Olympic Games event, but you also felt like you were in the 90s," he said of the experience. "There were all these booths selling different merchandise. You look at what the 96 Olympics actually looked like, and the set did a lot to grab that accuracy.

"There was something like 300 extras for two weeks. It was pretty rainy, it was Pittsburgh, so they were standing in the mud. Some of them had the mud seeped into their shoes, and they're just standing in this cold wet field and dancing like a rock concert was going on right up till five in the morning."