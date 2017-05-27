Women share: 'What I wish I'd known before I agreed to be a bridesmaid.'

When it comes to being a bridesmaid, behind the blinding excitement of impending nuptials and bearing witness to a loved one on a happiness trip, there are some things that kind of, well, suck.

Like money and time and energy. And the fact that although you really love your friend/sister/cousin/loved one, they still have the power to be unreasonable or shake you well from your comfort zone core.

So, we searched far and wide around the Mamamia office and beyond, to find out exactly what bridesmaids wish they knew before they stood beside their friend at the altar.

The cost

Ah yes. The dollar, dollar bills chestnut. Because as we are all very well aware, weddings aren't that cheap. And the bridal party often bear the brunt of that cost.

"Basically I paid for everything for her hens - which was two nights in the city - and spent over $1000. I stopped counting when it hit that mark, too depressing," Georgia said.

"Don’t even get me started on this," Amanda said. "When I lived in the UK I was a bridesmaid twice and another in Australia! This year I have a destination wedding in France and I'm actually looking forward to it even though the cost all up will be near $6,000."

Meanwhile, Nikki was a bridesmaid back in university, and did not have the funds expected.

"I was a bridesmaid in Palm Cove when I was a university student. It was the best fun and a great wedding, but the cost blew me out of the water. I was a uni student and I had to pay for a dress, my hair, makeup, shoes, a gift, accommodation and flights. It also didn't help it was during peak season and we were expected to go out for dinner every night."

On wedding Facebook forum, another bridesmaid broke down the costs expected of her for a wedding she was involved in.