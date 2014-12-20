How to be an epic dad this Christmas.

You’ll enjoy yourself. I promise.

If you’re anything like me, Christmas is a glorious challenge.

All the people and things you love competing for your attention and time. Not a bad problem to have.

One temptation is to be a bit old school.

We all know this one – the well deserved ‘me’ time – catching up for some beers with old mates, reminiscing with cousins, watching the Boxing Day test, social media, fiddling about on the iPad, reading a book. All good stuff.

The trick to a happy, well rounded Christmas is balance.

Simple to say – harder to do.

Last year I discovered a way to:

Win mega brownie points. Do something fun with the kids. Do something a little bit different, and completely in keeping with the season.

Nippers LOVE to cook.

More than likely, the missus loves to see you cook.

And best of all, you’ll enjoy yourself. I promise.

Along with my friends at MyFoodBag.com.au, I’ve come up with three recipes, each a little more complicated than the last.

Pick one that suits your skill level, make sure you delegate as much as you can to your kids.

And let me know how you go.

For the novice.

Fruit Santa Sticks

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Ready in: 5 minutes

What you'll need:

Green grapes

Banana, peeled and sliced

Strawberries, stem removed

Mini marshmallows

Bamboo skewers

How:

1. Wash grapes and strawberries and pat-dry with a paper towel.

2. Thread skewers with one grape, one slice of banana, one strawberry and one mini marshmallow.

For the bloke who can heat stuff up in a microwave.

Christmas chocolate cherries

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ready in: 25 minutes

What you'll need:

200g cherries

200g chocolate, broken into small pieces

How:

Line a tray with baking paper.

1. Wash cherries and pat-dry with a paper towel.