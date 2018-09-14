"I went to a rude food night and I will never look at a mouth gag the same way again."

There are two great pleasures in life: Food and sex. So naturally, someone was going to put two and two together and come up with…well, the very definition of #foodporn really.

No, it’s not about seductively (read: awkwardly) rolling yourself around in a pool of jelly or putting strawberries in places they shouldn’t be.

I was invited to Rood Food, “a month-long climax of suggestive pleasure”. SLAP ME SILLY AND CALL ME WILBUR, I’M THERE.

Rood Food is a new twist on The Imperial Erskineville’s Drag N’Dine dinners at Priscillas restaurant, running from September 10 to October 10 on Mondays and Wednesdays.

I dropped in on the first Monday night only vaguely knowing it was a very non-PG –and non-PC – event.

The concept is tailor-made for Instagrammable moments: everything on the menu is dirty. Or “Dirrty” if we’re channelling Xtina, which we are.

Some even have a dirtier presentation to match the kinky theme. They’re called “dirty dishes”… and that has nothing to do with how the chefs wash their hands (they do, the kitchen is open so you can see).

For $69 (obviously), you get a three-course, 10-dish menu of food and a three-act drag show titled “Bone Appetite”.

But enough of the foreplay, here are some of the dishes my friends and I tried.

The Pearl Necklace (oysters with finger lime and caviar)

This is probably one of the most traditional sexual dishes on the menu – oysters are a classic aphrodisiac. But it's all in the pearly presentation, which definitely inspired a few pearl necklace selfies.

None of us instantly jumped each other, but the night is still young ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Bachelor Balls (zucchini herb balls with yoghurt dressing)