17 photos that prove why Port Macquarie should be top of your local holiday to-do list.

You need a break.

You've spent the last four months trapped in your home, juggling the uncertainty of a global pandemic, never-ending Zoom meetings, home-schooling (if you've got kids), and your sudden desire to bake sourdough bread... from scratch.

Your back hurts.

You can't handle one more person asking 'Can you guys hear me?' over Zoom.

You long for sunny days at the beach. To feel the sand beneath your toes. To not be burdened by deadlines, and constant news updates, and the never-ending sense that you're not doing enough.

That's where Port Macquarie comes in. The coastal town on the mid-north coast of NSW, just four hours' drive from Sydney, is a much-loved family holiday destination, a quick getaway for busy couples, and the perfect retreat for anyone who needs a little 'me time'.

With 17 pristine beaches, lush hinterland, charming rural towns, incredible wineries and one-of-a-kind nature experiences, there's plenty of reasons Port Macquarie should be top of your local holiday to-do list.

Here are just some of the things you can do during your Port Mac stay:

Watch a breathtaking sunset or sunrise.

After months of being stuck inside, you're ready to be reminded that the world is so much bigger than your living room. That there's beauty in the simple things. Taking in a serene purple sunset at Lighthouse Beach, is the ideal way to end a relaxing day in and around Port Macquarie.

A bottle of local wine and a view of this little beauty will have you feeling refreshed and excited about what the future may hold in a matter of minutes.

A purple sunset at Lighthouse Beach. Image: Supplied/Matt Cramer.