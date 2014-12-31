“Hey, what are you doing on New Year’s Eve?”

This is possibly the most painful and loaded question of the silly season. Not only because of the pressure it applies to feel as if you should be doing something, there is also that unspoken expectation it brings with it that your plans should be awesome.

The anticipated awesomeness…

And I’m sure I’m not alone when I say, the night rarely lives up to that expectation. One thing we can rely on though, is at least one of following will take place on New Year’s Eve.

1. Nothing will go to plan. Like ever.

2. You won’t be able to get home. There will be no public transport and no one can drive. You will seriously consider sleeping in a park.

3. You will break your ‘clean eating’ resolution 1 hour into the New Year because bacon sandwiches taste amazing at 1am.

Ammirite?

4. You will get to an age where you call it a night after the 9pm kiddie fireworks. And you are quite comfortable with this decision.

5. Your expectations that the new year will be far better than the previous are quashed when you have a ridiculous argument with your partner over absolutely nothing at 10 minutes past midnight.

6. After all of your hard work and planning, people will simply fail to show up to your party. Probably because they can’t get a cab.

7. You will have massive FOMO. There is always someone who seems to be doing something cooler than you (tip: they’re probably not).

8. Someone will cry over nothing. And it won’t be a child.

9. The club that you line up 2 hours for asks the equivalent of four weeks’ wages to enter. Inexplicably, you pay it.

10. You will declare that next year, you will quite happily, be staying home.

How about you? What do you do on New Year’s Eve? Do you bother going out or have you simply stopped trying?