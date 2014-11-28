11 things no one told you about going wedding dress shopping.

Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Sorry to break it to you, but wedding dress shopping isn’t anywhere near as glamorous as you may be expecting.

You spend hours on end every Saturday schlepping your bridal party and close family from bridal boutique to bridal boutique, so they can give you advice that will probably just confuse you even more.

Well here are 11 things no one told you about looking for that dress, so you can prepare yourself…

1. Strangers will probably see you naked.

Wedding dress consultants don’t often have a lot of time, so they will be keen to get you in and out of lots of dresses (and undergarments, shape wear and corsets) as quickly as they possibly can.

You should mentally prepare yourself. And wear some good lingerie.

2. You will spend more on alterations than you ever believed possible.

Alterations may well cost over 50 per cent of your whole dress. One soon-to-be-married bride in our office has forked out $700 for alterations so far. Her dress cost $1300 to begin with.

3. You might not be able to send change room pictures to your friends.

Lots of stores WON'T let you take a photo of you in the dress until you've paid for it. Urgh.

4. You might not burst into tears.

Romantic comedies have set the expectations on 'finding the perfect wedding dress' uncharacteristically high. You assume when you try on the 154th dress, you will be blown away, and burst into tears as your mother and bridesmaids tear up too.

In reality? You might end up just going 'yep' and moving on with your day.

5. You've forgotten what shade 'white' even is.

There are approximately 9 shades of what you used to think was white. NINE.

There is now light ivory, white and dark ivory white, cream white, champagne white, and no they are not the same. And no, you must not forget the difference.

GOD FORBID you mismatch your veil to your gown by accidentally assuming both are white....