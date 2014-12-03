"The 12 things I am most grateful for as a mum."

It’s the best time of year for a bit of gratitude.

As we race to the final few days of 2014, I thought I would get in early and write a few things I am deeply and truly thankful for…

1. Wine.

At the end of a particularly long and stressful day, there you are, asking me to pour a glass and have a seat. The only thing that might be better than you during stressful times would be an on-call masseuse (no joke, I have researched it). But for now, a cup of vino will have to do.

Thank you, Sancerre.

Thank you, Malbec.

Thank you, Rosé.

2. Google.

Ever since pregnancy, you have always been there when I need you. In the middle of the night during my third trimester when I had a strange twinge in my abdomen? You were there to explain that it was just Braxton Hicks contractions. When my toddler ate Purell? There you were, like a friendly neighbour, to give me Poison Control's number in 0.1834 seconds.

Thank you, Google.

3. Television.

Specifically reality television. You have provided me an escape for an hour after my kids are asleep. And your contestants and stars are so ridiculous (I'm looking at you, Bachelor), that I end up feeling better about myself. Thanks sincerely for that.

4. My bras.

When I went up to a size DDD during the first months of breastfeeding, you were there to hold me in. And now, after having breastfed two children and shrunken down to my high school proportions, you are there to hold me up.

Thanks for your generous and unwavering support.

5. My yoga pants.

You have stretched with me through two pregnancies. You have made me look (relatively) cute, when I was really just a step away from still being in pajamas. With your sleek elasticity and figure-flattering fabric, you have even created the illusion that I have a butt.

Thank you for being there each and every day.

6. My mum friends.

Girls, you have saved my sanity. You have made me realise that my kid wasn't a little weirdo when he was refusing to go #2 in the potty, and assured me that I wasn't a terrible parent for feeding my kids French fries for dinner. You have provided me with advice and support, or just an ear to complain about the trials and tribulations of motherhood and all of its boring and gruesome details.

Thank you all!

7. My non-mum friends.

You have distracted me from the boring and gruesome details of motherhood. Thank you for not caring about sleep training! Thank you for telling me to shut up about potty-training! And thank you for you letting me peek into your lives and live a little vicariously before heading back to my couch and yoga pants.