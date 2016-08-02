4 tasks for today, not tomorrow or the next day.

When it comes to the simple pleasures in life, I never put anything on hold.

Why put off eating that extra bar of chocolate, and binge-watching a whole season of Orange is the New Black, until tomorrow when I can do it today.

However, when it comes to the more mundane tasks, and the pesky, boring To-Do List items that need to be checked off (and will actually make my whole life a hell of a lot better) I’m a big fan of saying, “Oh, that can just wait until tomorrow. Or maybe next week.”

But in the interest of actually getting my life in order, and being held accountable for my actions, here’s my To-Do List of all the things I keep putting off, that really can’t wait any longer.

1. Saying goodbye to old DVDs

TV is a beautiful obsession of mine. But, before the days of streaming, downloading and iTunes, if you wanted to watch your favourite TV shows over and over again you had to buy a very heavy (and very expensive) box set.

Now, of course, I have Netflix and all of my favourite shows saved to my hard drive, yet I keep putting off that big DVD clean out. Maybe some part of me just fears that one day the Netflix Gods will be overthrown and I’ll have to rely on my old The OC and Charmed DVDs for comfort. Clearing clutter and ridding ourselves of the things we don’t really need around the home is something we should all stop putting off. (Yes, that pair of jeans you’ve had since high school count as something ‘you don’t really need’).

Farewell friends, we had a good run. Image: Fox.