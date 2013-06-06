beauty 23 things to do with your kids before they're all grown up Jo Abi June 5, 2013 Share via facebook Share via twitter Share via whatsapp SMS Share via SMS Share via e-mail Leave a comment From camping to cooking, we’ve rounded up more than 23 awesome things you need to do with your kids — now! Sleep outdoors.Sleep outdoorsWhether you go camping or pitch a tent in your own backya Teach them a prized family recipe.Teach them a prized family recipe Go on a road trip.Go on a road trip kidsgrow4Take them with you to vote Tell your daughter about your first kiss.Tell your daughter about your first kiss Research your family tree together.Research your family tree together kidsgrow7Whiz down a flying fox kidsgrow8Get dirty Show them where you grew up.Show them where you grew up Have the kids ask grandma and grandpa about their lives.Have the kids ask grandma and grandpa about their lives Visit your state capital.Visit your state capitalNever paid a visit to Perth, Hobart, Darwin? Stay overnight in a zoo.Stay overnight in a zoo Cheer for your favourite team.Cheer for your favourite team Visit sites like the 12 Apostles.Visit the 12 Apostles Take them to the country your ancestors were from.Take them to the country your ancestors were from Watch a TV show taping.Watch a TV show tapingYou're not Australian until you've seen a taping of Australia's Funniest Home Videos, or at least entered, right? Parliament House, Canberra.Parliament House, Canberra Catch a theatre show.Catch a theatre show Show them what a real view looks like.Show them what a real view looks likeLocations like Sydney Tower (Centrepoint Tower) have heart-stopping views of the city and special tours Have a professional take your family photo.Have a professional take your family photo Take a cruise together.Take a Cruise Go on a train ride.Go on a train rideBoard a magic carpet made of steel and see the landsc Go whale-watching.Go whale-watching Tags: Share via facebook Share via twitter Share via whatsapp SMS Share via SMS Share via e-mail Leave a comment Newsletter Jo Abi June 5, 2013 Share via facebook Share via twitter Share via whatsapp SMS Share via SMS Share via e-mail Leave a comment Listen Now 00:00 Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing You Beauty