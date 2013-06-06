23 things to do with your kids before they're all grown up

From camping to cooking, we’ve rounded up more than 23 awesome things you need to do with your kids — now!



Sleep outdoors. Sleep outdoors Whether you go camping or pitch a tent in your own backya

Teach them a prized family recipe. Teach them a prized family recipe Go on a road trip. Go on a road trip kidsgrow4 Take them with you to vote Tell your daughter about your first kiss. Tell your daughter about your first kiss Research your family tree together. Research your family tree together kidsgrow7 Whiz down a flying fox kidsgrow8 Get dirty Show them where you grew up. Show them where you grew up Have the kids ask grandma and grandpa about their lives. Have the kids ask grandma and grandpa about their lives Visit your state capital. Visit your state capital Never paid a visit to Perth, Hobart, Darwin?

Stay overnight in a zoo. Stay overnight in a zoo Cheer for your favourite team. Cheer for your favourite team Visit sites like the 12 Apostles. Visit the 12 Apostles Take them to the country your ancestors were from. Take them to the country your ancestors were from Watch a TV show taping. Watch a TV show taping You're not Australian until you've seen a taping of Australia's Funniest Home Videos, or at least entered, right?

Parliament House, Canberra. Parliament House, Canberra Catch a theatre show. Catch a theatre show Show them what a real view looks like. Show them what a real view looks like Locations like Sydney Tower (Centrepoint Tower) have heart-stopping views of the city and special tours

Have a professional take your family photo. Have a professional take your family photo Take a cruise together. Take a Cruise Go on a train ride. Go on a train ride Board a magic carpet made of steel and see the landsc