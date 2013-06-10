These 18 celebrities share a surprising problem

It happens to the best of us. You’re discussing a movie with your friends and suddenly find yourself stumbling over the name “Quevenzhane Wallis” like you’ve never seen letters before. While not every celeb name is as tricky as that of the Beasts of the Southern Wild star, some of the real pronunciations might surprise you.

Dr. Seuss TNT/GETTY IMAGES What you may have been saying: “Dr. S-oo-se” How it’s pronounced: “Dr. Soy-ce” It may come as a shock to learn that Theodore Seuss Giesel’s pen name is pronounced “Soyce,” as in rhymes with “voice.” His college roommate even made up a poem to help people out: You're wrong as the deuce

And you shouldn't rejoice

If you're calling him Seuss.

He pronounces it Soice! What?!

Chad Kroeger CINDY ORD/GETTY IMAGES What you may have been saying: “Avril Lavigne’s fiance” How it’s pronounced: "Kr-ooo-ger” Although it looks like the supermarket chain, the Nickleback front man’s name is pronounced with a long “ooo” sound.

Quvenzhane Wallis ALBERTO E. RODRIGUEZ/GETTY IMAGES What you may have been saying: We literally have no idea. How it’s pronounced: “Kwa-VARN-shuh-nay" Already an Oscar nominee at 9 years old, you should probably learn to pronounce it sooner than later.

Shia LaBeouf STEFANIA D'ALESSANDRO/GETTY IMAGES What you may have been saying: “Shee-ah La-BO” or “La-Boof” How it’s pronounced: “SHY-uh Luh-BUFF” Luh-BUFF, like he’s muscular or something. Yolo.

Rhys Ifans JON KOPALOFF/FILMMAGIC What you may have been saying: “That guy from Spider-Man” How it’s pronounced: “Reese E-fahns” Pronounce as if you’re describing someone who is a big supporter of the peanut butter cups (i.e. everyone).

Ralph Lauren STEPHEN LOVEKIN/GETTY IMAGES What you may have been saying: "La-Ren” How it’s pronounced: "Law-ren” Despite the desire of some people to pronounce “Lauren” with some sort of sophisticated accent, they made it all up in their minds. It’s simply pronounced “Lauren” — just like the girl name.

Martin Scorsese GILBERT CARRASQUILLO/FILMMAGIC What you may have been saying: "Scor-say-see” How it’s pronounced: "Scor-sez-ee” If you disagree, here it is straight from the man himself. That’s just how he SEZ it.

Catherine Zeta-Jones STEVE GRANITZ/WIREIMAGE What you may have been saying: “Zee-tah-Jones" How it’s pronounced: “ZAY-tah-Jones" The star of Chicago and Traffic pronounces Zeta exactly the same way as the Greek alphabet: ZAAAAY-taaaah.

Amanda Seyfried SOURCE COPY What you may have been saying: “Say-freed,” “Sieg-fried,” and who knows what else. How it’s pronounced: “SIGH-frid” She doesn’t own a white tiger or hang out with Roy, so Siegfried is beyond wrong. Just pronounce it like you’re disappointed (*sigh*) and pretend the second “e” doesn’t exist (*frid*).

Charlize Theron JASON MERRITT/GETTY IMAGES FOR GLAAD What you may have been saying: “There-on” How it’s pronounced: “Thrown” I wonder if hope they host a “Game of Therons” at family reunions.

Ralph Fiennes DAVE J HOGAN/GETTY IMAGES What you may have been saying: “Ralph Feee-ns” How it’s pronounced: “Rafe Fines” Despite what you may think, his first name is pronounced “Rafe” as in rhymes with “safe.” Double whammy because his last name is tricky, too!

Mariska Hargitay ASTRID STAWIARZ/GETTY IMAGES What you may have been saying: “Maris-ka Harg-i-tay” How it’s pronounced: “Mah-rish-ka Harg-i-tay” Though it’s hard to imagine fellow Law & Order star Ice-T ever pronouncing this right, the actress’ first name should be treated as though there is an “h” after the “s.”

Demi Moore FREDERICK M. BROWN/GETTY IMAGES What you may have been saying: “Deh-me” How it’s pronounced: “Duh-me” Example conversation: “Did you know her name is not pronounced Deh-me?” – Friend

“Duh” – Me

Rebecca Romijn GARY GERSHOFF/WIREIMAGE What you may have been saying: “You know, the woman from X-Men, Rebecca Romi..gh..n.” How it’s pronounced: “Romaine” It’s just like the lettuce, despite whatever sound you would guess “i,” “j” and “n” make when they are next to each other.

Liev Schreiber STEVE GRANITZ/WIREIMAGE What you may have been saying: “Leave Schreeber” How it’s pronounced: “Lee-Ev Shrye-burr” The first name gets two syllables, and so does the last. Not as tricky as it looks at first glance!

Rihanna JASON MERRITT/GETTY IMAGES What you may have been saying: “Ree-ahhh-nah” How it’s pronounced: “Ree-ANN-uh” Believe it or not, the correct pronunciation of the singer’s name should rhyme with “banana,” according to the pop star herself.

Joe Manganiello ALBERTO E. RODRIGUEZ/GETTY IMAGES FOR ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY What you may have been saying: “Man-gee-nello” How it’s pronounced: “Man-GUH-nello” Pronounced the same as the name of the billy clubs that cops sometimes carry around with them.