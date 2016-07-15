Fashionable Philip May steps out in first public appearance as Britain's new First Husband.

Ever since Theresa May was introduced to the world as Britain’s new Prime Minister, the world has been waiting with bated breath for her First Husband to make his sartorial debut.

Then it finally happened.

Devoted hubby Philip was by the new PM’s side as she walked up the stairs of 10 Downing St, beaming with pride in an understated — but stylish — single-breasted suit.

The new Prime Minister Theresa May, in Downing Street with husband Phillip.@5_News pic.twitter.com/EOSwWqQsp3 — Matt Barbet (@MattBarbet) July 13, 2016

While his wife grapples with the aftermath of Brexit, things will likely be tough for Philip as well.

The role of First Husband is, after all, a demanding one and already there’s whispers he may have to quit his day job if he wants to keep up with his wife’s busy schedule.

He looked every bit up to the task on Monday, however, stealing the show with his classic bespectacled Gregory Peck-esque aesthetic. The camera certainly loves him.

Perhaps that slovenly Kate Middleton could learn a thing or two?

JESUS. Source: Getty

Opting for a modern, slim tie in Conservative powder blue, our only criticism was his ill-fitting suit jacket, which failed to accentuate an enviable waist — didn't his father tell him not to hide his light under a bushel?

The navy colour was a good choice though; less stark than a black suit, the subtle pinstripe hinted at a playful side, which we can't wait to see more over the coming months.

