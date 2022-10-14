It's been three years since Theo Hayez went missing in Byron Bay. New leads are still coming in.

It's been three years and three months since Theo Hayez was last seen leaving the Cheeky Monkey's nightclub in Byron Bay on a Friday night in 2019.

The disappearance of the 18-year-old Belgian backpacker has remained a mystery ever since, despite geo-tracking on his phone giving us intimate details into his movements up until 1am that next morning.

The last spot his phone tells us he was, is a place called Cosy Corner down the northern end of Tallow Beach, and in the opposite direction to the hostel where he was supposed to be sleeping that night.

But despite the case running cold, one private investigator who has been involved in tracking Theo's movements on a pro-bono basis for the family since late 2019, is confident they will eventually get answers.

"I would never give up holding hope, because what I do know is there have been hundreds of leads that have come forward over the years. Only a handful of those leads I would regard as credible, [but] there's been some really credible leads come in even this year," Ken Gamble told Mamamia's True Crime Conversations in October, 2022.

Listen to the episode below.

"I believe...I still believe, and I will always believe, that someone knows something about what happened to Theo," he insisted.

What do we know?

After leaving Cheeky Monkey's nightclub at about 11pm on May 31, 2019, Hayez checked Google directions on his phone to WakeUp! - the local hostel where he was staying.

Then, he headed in the opposite direction, pausing for seven minutes near some cricket nets at the Byron Youth Activities Centre.

This is where Gamble is confident Hayez met someone.

"He stood there and he loitered...when I say loitered we can see from the GPS. So we could see a cluster of GPS points which means he was standing there, moving slightly. And that's very compelling evidence because he was not stopping there for say a toilet break or something like that, he was there for seven minutes doing something there."