Sophie Cachia: "For the first time, I’m seeing how kids can so easily divide parents."

Mummy blogger Sophie Cachia, author of The Young Mummy, has written about the difference having two children, as opposed to one child, can have in a relationship… (Hint: there is no time for anything)

“When it was one child, it was a lot easier to stay in tune,” the 26-year-old wrote for Kidspot. “More time, more energy, more us. Now that there’s two, well, our life is a little more chaotic.”

Sophie’s 25-year-old partner Jaryd Cachia looks after the kids while the mummy blogger is often on the road. She said “some days we’re lucky to do a quick high-five past each other in the hallway.”

The pair – who were married in October, 2015 – welcomed their daughter Florence into the world in January of this year. Their son, Bobby, is turning three this year.

“For the first time – and only fresh into our marriage – I’m seeing how kids can so easily divide parents. In our situation, it’s not malicious and it’s most certainly not intentional … it’s just … happening,” Sophia wrote.

“For the first time in nearly seven years I feel like I’m having to step it up. We’ve gone up a notch in how hard we need to work to make Jaryd and I exist as a couple – and not just as parents.”

