Highlights from the week that was.

Keeping track of all the news in the week that was is almost as hard as keeping focused on a Friday afternoon. So we decided to try and solve both those problems for you, with a Friday arvo highlight reel of all the bits you need to know.

You’re welcome.

Australia:

1. BREAKING NEWS: A pig got drunk and started a fight with a cow. It made headlines around the world. So this is where we’re at now Australia. Drunk pigs.

The bar bush fight went down in Port Headland WA, after the pig raided a camp site and downed 18 BEERS. Yeah – 18.

He then rubbed up a cow the wrong way and had to be cut off from the booze. He was later seen slurring the words to Khe Sahn and texting his ex-girlfriend. She did not reply.

2. After handing over the keys to Tony Abbott and the Liberals, the Labor Party are doing some serious thinking in the naughty corner about where to go from here. Bill Shorten and Anthony Albanese are both after the top job but after some slight… screw-ups in the past, Labor is now going to extend their newest leadership battle so that their whole party membership gets to vote and it takes weeks and weeks instead of a day.

Geez, that pesky ‘democracy’ thing takes forever.

Meanwhile this happened:

That’s K-Rudd handing over the keys to The Lodge.

3. Tanya Plibersek will not stand for the Labor leadership, dashing the hopes and dreams of many a Labor voter. Hmmm… Wonder why such a smart and powerful woman has no interest in running the country?

Could it have anything to do with what happened with that Julia woman?

You know the one. She thought being the boss was going to be like this:

But it kind of ended up like this:

Tanya really should take a second to reconsider. The top job seems awesome.

Everywhere else:

1. An anesthesiologist has covered his unconsious patient’s face in stickers to make her look like a member of a gang. Because HILARIOUS. Check it: