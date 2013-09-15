The week in gossip: Shane woos back Liz, Justin Timberlake's a bigamist (and more!)

What is it with celebrities and oversharing? My husband was running late for our date at a local small bar last week so I amused myself with a trawl through Twitter and suddenly gaped ... Liz Hurley had tweeted: "Apologies to loyal followers for Twitter silence on recent events. Too raw & personal to share right now."

Well, not too raw and personal that she couldn't allude recent media reports about trouble in paradise with fiance Shane Warne with her 433,092 followers. Then Shane added his two bob's worth: “Some of the reports re EH & me r absolute rubbish. Yes we're sorting through (private) issues. But we're not throwing the towel in yet.”

You know Shurley, it ain't "private" when you tweet about it ... just sayin'...

Shane flew to London on Friday in a desperate bid to save his relationship with Liz. Before he left, he got a friend to call the Herald Sun to insist the problems in their relationship had nothing to do with him still being besties with ex-wife Simone.

>> Demi Moore is dating Hard Rock Cafe founder Peter Morton, 66, after meeting him while in a relationship with his son, Harry, 31. During Demi and Harry's six month relationship, she became good friends with Peter and now romance has blossomed. According to E! the couple are very "into one another" and have been seeing each other three times a week. Demi apparently thinks Peter "is very charismatic and she loves that about him, he’s a go-getter". Meanwhile, Peter is "learning from her spirituality". Could her toyboy days finally be over?



>> Things got a little ... weird on Wednesday when Justin Timberlake and Today reporter Matt Lauer had a wild night together in Las Vegas that could easily double as the trailer for The Hangover 4 ... and ended with them being married by an Elvis impersonator. Click here to see the video.

>> If you don't already love The Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki, this might change your mind: On The Talk, co-host Sara Gilbert shared an emotional secret about when she realized she was gay -- while she was dating Galecki. Only a very secure male would accept this news graciously, and not interpret it as a rejection. Luckily, Galecki was just that guy. Gilbert notes that she asked Galecki first, before telling the Talk audience that she cried after making out with him. He gave her his blessing, and even offered to come on the show and hold her hand while she relayed what happened. "It was so sweet," she said.

>> Harry Potter author J.K Rowling wrote about the stigma she felt when she became a single mum 20 years ago. The feature appears on the Gingerbread website, an organisation for single parents that she represents as president. She concluded: "I would say to any single parent currently feeling the weight of stereotype or stigmatization that I am prouder of my years as a single mother than of any other part of my life. Yes, I got off benefits and wrote the first four Harry Potter books as a single mother, but nothing makes me prouder than what Jessica told me recently about the first five years of her life: ‘I never knew we were poor. I just remember being happy.’" Read more here.