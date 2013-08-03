The week in gossip: Jen crushed, Fergie's gayby shower and Ange's sneaky move

Being an obsessed Doctor Who fan, I’m having trouble focussing on anything else today, other than the impending announcement of who will be the next Who. It’s being revealed live on the BBC on Sunday night … but there were heaps of juicy happenings during the week too. Here are my favourites …

>> There’s some sad, lonely person who gets their jollies out of “spoiling” Mamamia and iVillage tweets, they have their own Twitter account for it and everything, I think it might be their sole purpose in life … they tried to take the fun out of this item about Justin Theroux crushing Jennifer Aniston by saying it was because he’d postponed their wedding, but they got it so wrong … we weren’t talking about that. We were referring to what he did to her TOE. Read the painful details here >> http://bit.ly/17NsXBZ

>> Jen went on to reveal the lean, green eating regime she undertook for her latest role in The Millers – and what she considered a “cheat” food – a single kale chip … (hand us a Kit Kat instead, please) >> http://bit.ly/15uxB7y

>> Downton Abbey released it’s first official pics of Lady Mary’s bub, which are all the more poignant in light of what happened to poor Matthew. Check them out here and you won’t BELIEVE what the new Downton heir’s name is – we got chills >> http://bit.ly/19rDN4y

>> Fergie is set to become a mum any day now – click here to read how she celebrated her “gayby shower” (yes, you read that correctly). I’m calling it – BEST. BABY SHOWER. EVER (starring Aussie drag superstar Courtney Act!) >> http://bit.ly/15szkue

>> Katy Perry revealed she gave up alcohol for three months before posing for Vogue, That rules me out (well, not that I was in the running…) – click here for all the healthy details – http://bit.ly/11oQ0Sy

>> Katy also confessed details of the text message she sent Kristen Stewart when gossip mags reported she was shagging Robert Pattinson. Details here >> http://bit.ly/15umhZc

>> Delta Goodrem‘s ex posted this confronting selfie on social media. Is he trying to send her a see-what-you’re-missing-out-on message?

>> The editor of Redbook magazine confessed to pressuring new mums by running post-baby-body celebrity covers in the past. But she said she’d changed her tune with this latest cover (featuring Kristen Bell). I say… not so fast, missy! That’s no an anti-post-baby-body cover in my books. Details here >>http://bit.ly/11oP7t6

>> George Clooney spent his latest paycheck on WHAT?! A spy satellite?! I was shocked, awed and found myself even more attracted to him than ever (yes, it’s possible). Read his awesome confession about why he did it here >> http://bit.ly/17jN9ZT

>> Further to the wait, what? files … it was revealed that Simon Cowell is having a baby… with his friend’s wife. Well, they’re not friends anymore. In fact, they’re involved in a rather ugly court battle. Details here >> http://bit.ly/14G1LRA