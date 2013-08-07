The week in gossip: Beyonce got the chop, Elvis' granddaughter stripped and more ...

Wow, another busy week in Gossip Land. Here are my favourite moments ...

>> Leah Remini, who recently defected from Scientology, filed a missing person report concerning the whereabouts of the wife of Church of Scientology leader David Miscavige. Rather than proving his wife ISN'T missing, lawyers issued this statement: "Mrs Miscavige has been working non-stop in the Church, as she always has. She is not a public figure and prefers her privacy. Mrs Miscavige has been seen and heard of since 2007. Any rumors to the contrary are false. Any person making such a false assertion is doing so recklessly because they do not know the facts or are lying because they wish ill for the Church, Mr. Miscavige and Mrs. Miscavige."

>> Jennifer Aniston revealed how she got in shape to play an exotic dancer in her latest movie: "Honestly it was the craziest workout," she said of exercising an hour a day, six days a week. "My diet has always been pretty clean but I think I was super, super strict, especially in terms of, I'll usually cheat once or twice a week and I just kind of didn't." Can any role be worth that?

>> Beyonce cut her hair off and the social media world went into total meltdown.

>> Tara Reid attempted to explain how sharks mate ... and it was hilarious. See the video by clicking here.

>> Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem finally named their daughter - they called her Luna Encinas Cruz - Encinas being Javier's first surname. Luna, a little sister to Leonardo, was born on July 22 - a Monday. As Monday is 'Lunes' in Spanish - the mother tongue of Penelope and Javier - this could be a possible inspiration behind the name. (Although perhaps the two actors are just really big Harry Potter fans and named her after Luna Lovegood).

>> Transformers star Megan Fox announced she's set to become a mum for the second time. "I can confirm Megan is expecting her second child with her husband Brian, they are both very happy," her publicist told the New York Post. The couple's first child, Noah Shannon Green, was born in September last year.

>> Usher's 5-year-old son landed in intensive care following a near-death accident in his home swimming pool. Click here for the details >>http://bit.ly/141jt1V

>> Brady Bunch star Susan Olsen opened up on her son's struggles with Asperger's Syndrome. Click here to read her comments >> http://bit.ly/174jLIg

>> Rebel Wilson has revealed how she was set up on a lunch with Jason Segal and things went horribly, embarrassingly wrong. Read what happened here >> http://bit.ly/1cwKC66

>> Sylvester Stallone slammed Bruce Willis on Twitter for being "greedy and lazy" and replaced him with Harrison Ford in Expendables 3. According The Hollywood Reporter, Bruce wanted $4 million in salary to work four days on the film; while Sly only wanted to pay $3 million. "I think [Willis] was pretty surprised he was replaced in 72 hours by Harrison Ford - a better actor, a much nicer person and a more interesting direction for the film," an insider told THR.