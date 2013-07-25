The week in gossip: 2 weddings, 6 shock confessions & a royal bub

Wow, what a week! The iVillage team have been on such a high covering the royal birth. But there was plenty of Hollywood action too. Here are my favourite gossip items of the week. Enjoy!

>> Just when I thought it wasn’t possible to love Jennifer Lawrence more, she’s gone all fangirly at Comic Con after spotting her Hollywood idol, Jeff Bridges. Her reaction is so … real and sweet! Click here to watch the awesome video.

>> Marcia Cross has confessed she’s a real-life desperate housewife these days. “As the year unfolded I got to know the other mothers at the school. I first identified myself internally as a “working mother,” but after a while I realised that I was now, between the two definitions, more truthfully living the life of the “stay at home” mom. That label did not suit me or sit well with me.” Read the rest of her startlingly frank admission about life as a stay-at-home mum here >> http://bit.ly/14JmWZ1

>> Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman‘s kids Connor and Isabella Cruise like to keep a pretty low profile … so it was pervy to see Connor post this pic of himself and his sister on holiday together on Instagram, with the caption: “Exploring the hitherto unknown world of London England #MakesNoSense.”

>> Controversial American singer Beth Ditto has married her girlfriend, Kristin Ogata, in Maui, Hawaii. “At long last, now that we have returned home and recovered from all the amazingness and had some time to bask in the afterglow, we are excited to share with you a pic or two from Beth and Kristin’s wedding,” said a post on the Facebook page of Ditto’s band, The Gossip. “So much love and appreciation to all of our family and friends who celebrated with us! And a huge thank you to Jean Paul Gaultier for the dream-come-true dress!”

>> Kylie Minogue and I were both born in 1968 – yep, the year man walked on the moon – so it’s a little chastening to see her pert derriere front-and-centre on Instagram. Cause mine don’t look nuthin’ like that.

>> After vowing he was done with Twitter for good, Alec Baldwin has returned to social media. He told Howard Stern: “The issue is, if you abandon the account you have, Twitter doesn’t allow you to lock up that account. Someone else will take your name…I’ve spoken to like, ‘Bob Twitter,’ the guy that owns Twitter. His name is actually Bob Twitterberg and I called Bob Twitterberg and I said, ‘Can I hold on to this account?’ They said no.” Riiiiigght …