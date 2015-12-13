How to juggle motherhood and a cricket career.

Australia’s cricketing women played their first game for the Women’s Big Bash League in Melbourne last weekend.

Around 1,500 people turned up to watch the Melbourne Stars win two-from-two in the first fixture of the Rebel Women’s Big Bash League. In that Melbourne Stars team is a mum, Kelly Applebee. A fellow Melbourne player (playing for the Melbourne Renegades) Sarah Elliot is also a mum. Both of these women are 33 years old, mothers and have been playing elite cricket for 15 years.

These two women are part of an inaugral Australian women’s cricket league and are juggling motherhood with training and their busy playing schedule. The summer for both of these women will be extremely full-on, busy, but also a lot of fun.

The women are excited about the competition

Their story is one of determination, so we spoke to them about the stresses of managing family and a sporting career. Here’s what they had to say.

Kelly Applebee:

Why did you first get into cricket?

KA: I started playing when I was nine. Living in a country town, I followed my dad around when he played. Instead of watching I decided to start playing. I played all of my junior years in a boys competition.

What are you most excited about playing in the WBBL?

KA: The exposure to the women’s game. Since I’ve been playing we’ve seen an increase in promotion. However, I feel the WBBL will put women’s cricket on the map. The number of international players involved in the WBBL is exciting. It’s only going to strengthen the brand of cricket this year and in the future. It’s an exciting pathway for young girls interested in sports. I believe this competition will fast track our female cricketers to become fulltime professional athletes.