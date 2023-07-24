'Like nothing we've seen before.' Meet your new panel of coaches from The Voice.

The ever-so-popular singing show is back, baby!

Yep, the new season of The Voice is just around the corner and according to the show's producers, this series is going to be "like nothing we've seen before." We seriously cannot wait.

Here's a quick refresher of how the show works. Aspiring musicians audition in front of the coaches, hoping to score a spot in one of their 'teams'. Selected contestants are then mentored by their specified coach, battling it out each week to deliver show-stopping performances until only one band or individual is left standing.

This season we will be welcoming some new judges to the panel as well as some old favourites.

Watch the trailer for No Hard Feelings. Story continues after post.



Video via Columbia Pictures.

Ahead of the show's premiere this Sunday, let's introduce you to the new coaching panel.

Meet coach Guy Sebastian from The Voice.

ARIA award-winning singer-songwriter Guy Sebastian is back for another inspiring season of coaching, promising to deliver some seriously entertaining performances.

After winning the first-ever season of Australian Idol in 2003, Guy shot to the top of the Billboards, proving he was ready to make his mark on the music industry. Since then Guy has gone on to produce record-breaking albums and singles, playing at some of the biggest Australian arenas to enormous crowds alongside a wide range of musical icons like Olivia Newton-John.

Most recently Guy has launched his very own fragrance for women, which was inspired by wife Jules Eagn, in a grand romantic gesture.