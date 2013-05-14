Wondering how to get a bikini body this long weekend? It's pretty simple.

Turns out, getting a bikini body is actually pretty simple.

Most people have bought countless magazines that promise advice on how to get the perfect ‘beach body,’ – a quest akin to finding the Holy Grail – but this has to be advice I’ve ever seen:

How to get a bikini body: Put a bikini on your body.

It’s set to hit 30 degrees in many Australian cities this weekend and many of us are planning to head to the beach for the long weekend.

With Summer officially around the corner, you’ll start to see those inevitable articles on ‘How to get bikini ready’ or the best ‘Bikini body moves for your shape’.

Fitness guru Kayla Itsines has even built a successful business around the “bikini body” and advertising tactics regularly exploit women’s insecurities once the weather begins to warm up.

But wouldn’t it be great if they ran this image instead:

It’s a timely reminder about the importance of promoting a positive body image aesthetic this weekend.

Something we’re pretty fond of here at Mamamia.