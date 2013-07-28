The transgender teens who fell in love

They look like any other teen couple, but two years ago he was a girl called Emerald and she was a boy called Luke.

After spending their childhoods struggling with their identities, they started attending a transgender support group in Tulsa, Oaklahoma, and fell in love.

Arin Andrews, 17, and Katie Hill, 19, have both had surgery so their physical appearance matches the gender they’ve always wanted to be.

Arin had his breasts removed last month. He told The Sun: “I hated my breasts, I always felt like they didn’t belong. Now I finally feel comfortable in my own body.

“Now when I’m out in a public pool or lifting weights, no one raises an eyebrow. They just think I’m a guy “I can wear a tank top, which I couldn’t before, and I can go swimming shirtless. I can just be a regular guy.”

In the future, Arin might consider having genital surgery, but it can be complicated.

Katie’s had surgery last year to transform her male genitalia into female, via a procedure known as vaginoplasty, which involves removing the testicles and inverting and reconstructing the penile tissue into a vagina. An anonymous donor heard her story and paid her medical bills, which totalled nearly $40,000.

“The pain was almost unbearable,” she says of the first week after the operation.

It hasn’t been an easy process socially either. Both their peers and parents have battled to come terms with their new identities.

Arin a child beauty pageant princess who grew up attending private Christian schools, but told her mother Denise (below) on the way to a dance recital one day: “Mom, do you know what it means to be transgender? I think that’s what I am.”