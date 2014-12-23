A theatre review, as told by a 5-year-old.

When my mum first told me she wanted me to write a review for a kid’s theatre show, I wasn’t really listening.

I was really busy cutting up bits of paper with scissors and then I was going to glue them onto a different piece of paper. In actual reality, I was probably going to cut them up and leave them all over the floor because I would have become distracted by something else.

Caterina Porte.

It wasn’t until we were on the bus on our way into the city and she said it again that I started to pay attention, mostly because she said before the show we would go to a cafe for a bacon sandwich. I really love bacon sandwiches, more than anything in the entire world. I could eat them every day. I could eat one hundred million trillion of them.

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is sponsored by Arts Centre Melbourne. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in their own words.

Mum told me we’d be seeing a theatre show called “The Tiger Who Came To Tea” which is based on a book, but I’ve never read the book. Mum said she’d buy me the book too, which is good because I love books. And bacon sandwiches. And cutting paper. And butterflies.

We arrived at the Opera House. I’ve been there before but I haven’t been inside before.

We didn’t go inside straight away. Mum took this photo first. There were too many steps and my legs got tired.

We got our tickets and we sat down and had coffee, because I am a big important person with a big important job. Writing a review is a proper job.

I put sugar in my coffee which mum ended up drinking. But I put the sugar in and stirred it and everything.

After the show mum bought me some stuff which had the book and the mask and the cup and the tail and the ears.